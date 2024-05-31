Bucs waive receiver/returner Deven Thompkins with injury designation

TAMPA ― Deven Thompkins was the Bucs’ primary kick returner for the past 22 regular-season games.

But with the NFL kickoff rules changing, the team waived the third-year receiver with an injury designation.

The nature of Thompkins’ injury or when it occurred is unknown.

Thompkins, 24, joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent from Utah State in 2022 and spent much of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad.

He was signed to the active roster in December of that season and played in five games, catching five passes for 32 yards, and returning six punts for 61 yards and 12 kickoffs for 263 yards.

Last season, Thompkins’ primary role was as a kick returner, but he also carved out a bigger role on offense. He played in all 17 regular-season and two postseason contests.

Thompkins caught 17 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while rushing eight times for 56 yards. He also returned 25 punts for 234 yards and 16 kickoffs for 327 yards.

That was enough for the Bucs to re-sign Thompkins to a one-year, $985,000 deal in March.

The NFL has greatly modified the kickoff rules for the 2024 season. Thompkins still may have been considered for that role, but he likely would’ve had competition from several running backs.

In addition, the Bucs used a third-round pick on Washington receiver Jalen McMillan.

If the 5-foot-8, 155-pound Thompkins clears waivers, he could revert back to the Bucs’ injured-reserve list prior to the 2024 season.

