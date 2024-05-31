Bucs waive/injured WR Deven Thompkins

The Buccaneers waived wide receiver Deven Thompkins with an injury designation Thursday, the team announced.

He played all 17 games for the Bucs last season and totaled 25 touches for 139 yards on offense and was the Bucs' primary returner on both punts and kickoffs. He averaged 9.4 yards on 25 punt returns and 20.4 yards on 16 kickoff returns in 2023.

Thompkins played 251 offensive snaps and 144 on special teams.

He played five games as a rookie in 2022, getting 72 offensive snaps and 52 on special teams.

Thompkins entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State.

His departure leaves the Buccaneers with an open spot on their 91-player offseason roster.