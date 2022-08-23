Bucs waive/injured Johnathan “Bug” Howard

The Bucs waived tight end Johnathan “Bug” Howard with an injury designation, the team announced. His release got the Bucs to the 80-player limit.

Tampa Bay signed Howard on July 28.

He played with the Philadelphia Stars in the USFL and caught 30 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games.

Howard has spent time with six NFL teams since 2017 but has never played in a regular-season game. Howard entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Colts.

He also has been with the Browns (2017-18), Panthers (2018), Broncos (2019-20), Jaguars (2020) and Bills (2021-22).

