Bucs waive G Sadarius Hutcherson

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving offensive lineman Sadarius Hutcherson, per Pewter Report’s JC Allen.

Hutcherson missed the entire 2021 season with an injury, and though he returned to full strength this year, faced an uphill battle to make the Bucs’ initial 53-man roster.

Despite the Bucs suffering multiple injuries across the offensive line throughout training camp and the preseason, it looks like Hutcherson might have to continue his NFL career somewhere else.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

