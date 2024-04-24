Bucs waive DB ahead of 2024 NFL draft

Buccaneers Waive LeCounte Release: https://t.co/2bhlvdSXdT — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) April 24, 2024

Just one day before the 2024 NFL draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a roster move.

The Bucs waived safety Richard LeCounte III, the team announced Wednesday.

A fifth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns out of Georgia in the 2021 NFL draft, LeCounte spent time with the Los Angeles Rams after leaving Cleveland, eventually landing on Tampa Bay’s practice squad last season.

After bringing back veteran safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency, it looks like the Bucs felt they could move on from LeCounte as they head into this year’s draft with a chance to add more youth to their secondary.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire