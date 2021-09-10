The Buccaneers waived safety Chris Cooper, the team announced Friday. Their roster now stands at 52 players.

Cooper was one of the Bucs’ seven inactives Thursday, missing the game as a healthy scratch.

The team will place Cooper on its practice squad if he clears waivers, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports. The Bucs needed the roster spot to promote receiver Jaydon Mickens from the practice squad, per Auman.

Mickens averaged 10.5 yards on two punt returns and 30.7 yards on three kickoff returns against the Cowboys after being called up as a standard practice squad elevation Thursday.

The Bucs signed Cooper on July 25.

He originally signed with the Colts after going undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2018. He also has spent time with the Falcons, Chiefs, Bengals and Broncos but has never seen any regular-season action.

Bucs waive Chris Cooper, will promote Jaydon Mickens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk