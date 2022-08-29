Bucs waive S Chris Cooper

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are waiving safety Chris Cooper, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

Cooper made the initial cut for the Bucs’ 53-man roster last year, but spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

After facing a tough task to make Tampa Bay’s roster this year at a deep safety spot, Cooper will once again be a solid candidate to return on the Bucs’ practice squad, should he clear waivers.

