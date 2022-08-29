Bucs waive CB Kyler McMichael

Bucs have started making moves to get down to Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown. Rookie corner Kyler McMichael has been waived. Good shot at returning on practice squad with post-draft guaranteed money. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 29, 2022

Roster cuts have begun for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and cornerback Kyler McMichael is the first name hitting the waiver wire, per The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

An undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina, McMichael flashed some potential during the preseason and training camp, but faced an uphill battle to win a roster spot.

He’ll be a strong candidate to return on the practice squad, should he clear waivers.

