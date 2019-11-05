Bucs waive Amara Darboh

The Buccaneers waived receiver Amara Darboh, according to the NFL’s daily transactions.

The Bucs promoted him from the practice squad Oct. 16.

He did not play, with the team listing him among its inactives.

Darboh, 25, has played 16 career games, all with Seattle as a rookie in 2017. He made eight catches for 71 yards.

He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Seahawks, who drafted Darboh in the third round in 2017, waived him Aug. 27. He signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad Sept. 16.