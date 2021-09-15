The Buccaneers placed cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve this week and they’re not yet sure when they will be getting him back.

When Bucs head coach Bruce Arians spoke to reporters the day after Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow, he said he thought the corner would be alright but Tuesday brought a somewhat different answer about his outlook. Arians said the team is looking at a wide window for Murphy-Bunting’s return and that it could stretch as long as the rest of the season.

“Right now, it could be anywhere from four [weeks] until the end of the season,” Arians said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re still looking at some MRI stuff and second opinion about what has to be done, if anything. We’ll probably know more in two days whether it’s a season-ending [injury).”

Arians said “it’s always huge when you lose your starting corner,” but expressed faith in the backup options. That group includes Jamel Dean, who took over for Murphy-Bunting against the Cowboys in last Thursday’s win.

Bucs waiting to find out if Sean Murphy-Bunting is out for season originally appeared on Pro Football Talk