Bucs vs. Steelers: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back out on the road in Week 6 after three consecutive home games, heading to Pittsburgh to take on a struggling Steelers team.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s matchup:

Road Warriors

The Bucs have yet to lose on the road this season, despite opening up their 2022 campaign with back-to-back games away from home. After beating both the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints on the road to start the year, Tampa Bay dropped two of their last three games, all in front of their home crowd.

Much like they did on their way to a Super Bowl win back in 2020, the Bucs are proving to be more than capable of overcoming hostile environments, and leaving their opponents’ stadiums with victories.

Rare Pairing

These two teams haven’t played much throughout their histories, and when they have, things haven’t gone well for the Bucs. Tampa Bay has only beaten Pittsburgh twice out of the 11 times they’ve faced one another, most recently in 2014.

The Steelers were even one of the few teams to beat the Bucs in 2002, when Tampa Bay won their first Super Bowl in franchise history. On paper, the Bucs certainly look to have the upper hand in this matchup, but history says the Steelers won’t go away quietly.

Injury Updates

The Bucs have already ruled out three players for Sunday’s game, all of them on defense.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and defensive back Logan Ryan (foot) are all out, while safety Mike Edwards (elbow) will be a game-time decision. Wide receiver Julio Jones is listed as doubtful.

The Steelers’ secondary has been decimated by injuries, as they’ll be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), as well as three other members of that unit. Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth has also been ruled out (concussion).

