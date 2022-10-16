Bucs vs. Steelers: Top matchups to watch in Week 6

After three straight games at home, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head back out on the road in Week 6 for a date with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here are the top matchups to watch in Sunday’s game:

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward vs. Bucs’ interior OL

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Heyward is one of the most consistently dominant interior defenders in the NFL, and the Bucs will be relying on a group of newcomers to keep him away from Tom Brady on Sunday.

Rookie left guard Luke Goedeke and center Robert Hainsey hadn’t started an NFL game before this season, and while right guard Shaq Mason has plenty of experience, he’s still building chemistry with his new teammates in Tampa Bay after an offseason trade.

Bucs’ linebackers vs. Steelers RB Najee Harris

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Harris hasn’t quite lived up to the high expectations he set last year as a rookie, but he’s still a dynamic, three-down back who can impact the game as both a runner and a receiver.

Thankfully for the Bucs, they have one of the NFL’s best and most athletic linebacker tandems in Lavonte David and Devin White, which should make for a compelling matchup against Harris’ versatile skill set.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles vs. Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A rookie quarterback faces tough odds every week in the NFL, but going up one of the best defensive coordinators in the league should present a particularly difficult challenge for Pickett, the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Bowles is one of the league’s best at dialing up complex blitzes, coverages and other defensive packages, which could have Pickett’s head spinning while trying to survive behind a struggling offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire