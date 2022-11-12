Bucs vs. Seahawks: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to start a winning streak Sunday, as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into this Week 10 matchup:

Going International

Things have gone much differently for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers overseas than they have for their quarterback. The Bucs are winless in three trips across the pond, while Tom Brady has a 3-0 record from his tenure with the New England Patriots.

The Bucs are the only team in the NFL to make at least three trips out of the country without a victory, while Brady helped the Patriots become one of just three teams to win all three of their international games. Something’s got to give Sunday, as either the Bucs will get their first win, or Brady will suffer in his first loss.

Statement Game

The Bucs are coming off a dramatic win in the final seconds last week, with Brady leading one of his vintage game-winning drives en route to a 16-13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Even so, Brady and his offense still struggled for most of that game, and they barely avoided a four-game losing streak.

Now they’ll face a Seahawks team that’s blown away preseason expectations, and currently sits atop the NFC West at 6-3. After barely escaping with a home win last week against this year’s disappointing version of the Rams, the Bucs have a chance to prove they’re actually moving in the right direction by beating a quality opponent.

Injury Updates

Three Bucs didn’t make the trip to Germany, and have been ruled out for Sunday’s game: Wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), left guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and linebacker J.J. Russell (hamstring). Tight end Cameron Brate (neck) is listed as questionable, while Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has cleared concussion protocol, and is expected to play Sunday.

Special-teamer Cullen Gillaspia (knee) is the only Seahawks player ruled out for this game, while wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) is questionable.

