Bucs vs. Seahawks: Top matchups to watch in Week 10

The two franchises who expanded the NFL in 1976 will meet Sunday morning for the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks face off in Munich.

Here are the top matchups for fans to watch for in this NFC showdown:

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Evans is dealing with multiple injuries (ankle, ribs), but that won’t keep one of the NFL’s toughest receivers out of the lineup. He’s a future Hall of Famer who wins with a rare combination of size, athleticism and physicality, which makes him a fascinating matchup against Woolen, one of the most impressive rookies in the league this year. With rare size and athleticism of his own, Woolen has already grabbed four interceptions this season.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III vs. Bucs' front seven

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

After struggling to stop the run for more than a month, Tampa Bay shut down the Rams’ ground game last week, but that’s not exactly much to write home about. They’ll face a much tougher test this week against Walker, the current front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Bucs defensive linemen Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks, as well as linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, will have their work cut out for them in the trenches Sunday.

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf & Tyler Lockett vs. Bucs’ secondary

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have been struggling to stay healthy in the defensive backfield all year, but they should be back to full strength for this game, thanks in large part to the return of Winfield. This unit has spent much time this season with all of their best players on the field at one time, and they’ll need them Sunday against one of the NFL’s best pass-catching tandems. Metcalf and Lockett have complementary skill sets that can challenge any secondary at every level of the field.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire