Bucs vs. Seahawks, NFL Week 10: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to build off the momentum of last week’s dramatic win, as they head overseas to face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks
WHEN
Sunday, November 13th
9:30 a.m. ET
WHERE
Allianz Arena
Munich, Germany
WATCH
NFL Network
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
