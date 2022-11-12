Bucs vs. Seahawks, NFL Week 10: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to build off the momentum of last week’s dramatic win, as they head overseas to face the Seattle Seahawks in Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

WHEN

Sunday, November 13th

9:30 a.m. ET

WHERE

Allianz Arena

Munich, Germany

WATCH

NFL Network

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

