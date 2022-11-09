Bucs vs. Seahawks injury report: 5 players miss practice for Tampa Bay

TE Cam Brate and S Antoine Winfield Jr. were full participants in practice today, a good step forward for both. https://t.co/IYYG3Jtyyh — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) November 9, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, and there are some key players on the list who will require some monitoring throughout the week.

Five Bucs missed Wednesday’s practice, including a pair of wide receivers (Julio Jones, Russell Gage), and a starting offensive lineman (right guard Shaq Mason).

Wide receiver Mike Evans was limited Wednesday, as he deals with multiple injuries (ankle, ribs), while tight end Cameron Brate (neck) was a full participant.

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. also fully participated in Wednesday’s practice, but Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media that the Pro Bowl defender remains in the concussion protocol for the time being.

List

Bucs talk big win vs. Rams, look ahead to Seahawks in Germany

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire