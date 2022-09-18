Bucs vs. Saints: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to make it back-to-back road wins to start their 2022 regular season Sunday when they travel to New Orleans to take on the division-rival Saints.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s NFC South showdown:

Stop the Sweep

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has done plenty for the Bucs over the past two seasons, but one thing he hasn’t checked off his list is beating the Saints in the regular season. Brady and the Bucs got the only one that mattered so far, a road win in the divisional round of the playoffs en route to a Super Bowl LV win, but they’d love to stop all the chatter that they just can’t knock off the Saints in the regular season.

Tampa Bay has struggled against their division rivals regardless of home or away, and winning this one would be a huge mental boost heading into their home opener.

Jameis Revenge Game?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs will be facing off against their all-time leading passer in this one, as Jameis Winston leads the Saints as their starting quarterback. That was the case in New Orleans last year, as well, but Winston suffered a season-ending injury on an awkward tackle from Bucs linebacker Devin White.

Winston is back to full strength this time around, and sure to be gunning for some payback against the team that gave up on him as their franchise quarterback, and ended his 2021 season prematurely.

Injury Updates

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Both teams are plenty banged up heading into this game, with big names on both sides of the ball littering the injury report all week.

Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out, while starting left tackle Donovan Smith is doubtful after missing practice all week. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones didn’t practice Thursday, but returned Friday, which bodes well for their availability (both as listed as questionable).

Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been limited all week with an injury to his ribs, while Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Both are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire