Bucs vs. Saints: Top matchups to watch Monday night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for revenge after three straight regular-season sweeps at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, as they welcome their division rivals to Raymond James Stadium for another prime-time tilt Monday night.

Here are the top matchups to watch in this NFC South showdown:

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

(AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman)

Every time these two face off, there are fireworks. Back in Week 2, it ended with Evans getting a one-game suspension for knocking Lattimore off of his feet after a play, which started an on-field brawl between the two teams.

Lattimore has had some success keeping Evans in check over the years, but the future Hall of Fame wide receiver has still found the end zone against him multiple times in recent matchups. Both players have been banged up this season, but you can bet that won’t stop them from bringing their best in this one.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara vs. Bucs LBs Lavonte David & Devin White

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kamara is still one of the NFL’s most versatile weapons out of the backfield, but the Bucs have one of the league’s best, most athletic linebacker tandems. David and White have the range and instincts to keep Kamara in check, something they’ve done in the past, but they’ll have to keep playing with a high level of discipline to limit his big plays.

Kamara can impact the game on the ground and through the air, so every snap will challenge David and White on both a physical and mental level as they look to contain him once again.

Saints WR Chris Olave vs. Bucs CBs Jamel Dean & Carlton Davis III

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Saints gave up next year’s first-round pick to land Olave back in April, and even though that pick could end up being much higher than they were originally planning, Olave has been everything they could have hoped. He’s been arguably the best rookie receiver in an extremely deep class, stretching the field and making big plays on a weekly basis.

He’ll test Tampa Bay’s talented corner tandem of Dean and Davis, both of whom have the size, length and physicality to frustrate the young pass-catcher at the line of scrimmage, disrupt the timing of his route-running, and make him work for contested catches.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire