Bucs vs. Saints: Top matchups to watch in Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be hoping to end a long streak of regular-season losses to the New Orleans Saints when the two NFC South rivals face off Sunday.

Here are the top matchups to watch in this Week 2 road game for the Bucs:

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore

This is always the most anticipation individual matchup every time these two teams tangle. Evans and Lattimore have quite a history against one another, with both players getting their respective wins and making big plays against the other.

Both are highly competitive players with a physical style of play, so whoever keeps their cool might end up winning the day.

Bucs CB Carlton Davis III vs. Saints WR Michael Thomas

Much like Evans and Lattimore, these two have talked their share of trash to one another over the years.

Thomas has missed most of the action due to injury over the past two seasons, and will want to prove he’s back to the elite level of play he showed when healthy in prior years.

Davis just got a new three-year contract extension in the offseason, and he’ll want to prove he’s worth it by shutting down Winston’s favorite target, especially in the red zone.

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs vs. Saints DE Cameron Jordan

The Saints would be wise to line up their best pass rusher against backup OT Josh Wells, if he indeed has to replace Smith in the starting lineup. That said, we’re hoping to see plenty of snaps with Jordan facing off against Wirfs, Tampa Bay’s best blocker, who earned first-team All-Pro honors in just his second NFL season last year.

Both are among the league’s best at their respective positions, and Tom Brady’s comfort in the pocket will be a huge part of both teams’ winning strategies.

