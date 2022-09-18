Bucs vs. Saints inactives: Julio Jones, Donovan Smith out for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big names on offense who won’t be suiting up for Week 2.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin had already been ruled out earlier in the week, but he’s joined on the inactive list by fellow pass-catcher Julio Jones, as well as left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), both of whom also won’t play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Look for Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman to sub in for Godwin and Jones, while Josh Wells gets the start at left tackle for Smith, who is missing just the third start of his eight-year NFL career.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) is also inactive for Sunday’s game.

