Bucs vs. Saints: Final score predictions for Week 2

It’s rivalry week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they look to end their frustrating streak of regular-season losses against the New Orleans Saints in Sunday’s Week 2 matchup.

Despite having Tom Brady at quarterback, the Bucs have been swept by the Saints in each of the past two seasons. Tampa Bay got the one that mattered most, a divisional playoff win on their way to a Super Bowl LV victory, but would still love to prove they can take out their NFC South rivals before the postseason.

Who will win Sunday’s division showdown in New Orleans?

We asked, and the fans answered:

24-30 bucs win — James scholz (@ScholzJames) September 16, 2022

Payback time. My guess is this has been a circle the wagons type of game in the offseason. 23-14 Bucs. Running game and D rule the day. — JTB (@jason_bollent) September 16, 2022

27-10 — Mack B (@MackB40) September 16, 2022

24-16 Bucs — Tstyle (@FirstDownTampa) September 16, 2022

30-16 Bucs — Drew Carlson (@DrewCarls0n) September 16, 2022

45-17 Bucs win — kushhamim19 (@kushhamim19) September 17, 2022

Buccaneers 26

Saints 20 — Brian (@brianssportssh1) September 17, 2022

The Bucs alot the saints a few — Joshua Garner 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇬🇧 🇪🇸✌️ (@chefgarner1) September 16, 2022

I’m not sure I just hope it’s a good game no boring blow out — EC Carlton (@BucsFan1991) September 16, 2022

Saints win 27-20. Don’t trust our OL against their DL — Daniel Ayto (@AytoDaniel) September 17, 2022

31-17 bucs bring home the W — Buccs (@XbuccsX) September 16, 2022

A lot to a little #GoBucs — Rob P (@HanSumRob85) September 16, 2022

72-0 Bucs. I’m not homer I promise. — Ben (@slpstk) September 16, 2022

35-10 Bucs…get down to TB 3 scores you not coming back. — miztr_GRANT (@datDamn_ARIN) September 16, 2022

31-21 bucs — Eric Moreno (@EricMoreno45) September 16, 2022

34-13 Bucs — J-P MARTIN #55 (@jp55wings) September 16, 2022

21-20 Bucs — Smokey Jackson (@Samyouel56) September 16, 2022

I’m feeling really good about Sunday. 24-10 Bucs — Just a Guy (Diehard Bucs Fan) (@ii1_ken) September 16, 2022

31-10 Bucs — Hammy87doe (@hammy87doe) September 16, 2022

Sticking with 24-13 #Bucs. I think Tampa Bay will have a similar offensive game plan as they had against Dallas and try to protect Brady. The Bucs defense, though, I think will truly be the difference in this game. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/g7LwPxTX8T — 👽 🏴‍☠️ Lord JC De La Torre🏴‍☠️ (@jcdelatorre) September 16, 2022

24-23 Tampa — TL (@Cville05) September 16, 2022

24- 21 bucs — **** (@aneoxc) September 16, 2022

70-3 Bucs — Dominic (@TalkinTrashMan1) September 16, 2022

23-17 Bucs 🤞 — MetroChuck (@Who_is_Chuck) September 16, 2022

27-17 Bucs — James 🏴‍☠️SB LV CHAMPS (@Jymes28) September 16, 2022

24-17. Bucs Win!!! — BucYourFeelingz (@BucYourFeelingz) September 16, 2022

31-24 Bucs win! — CHAMPA BAY (@bucsnationx21) September 16, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire