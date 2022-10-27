Bucs vs. Ravens: Top storylines for Thursday night’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back home after a disappointing two-week road trip, and hoping to get back in the win column against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

Here are the top storylines heading into Thursday night’s prime-time matchup:

Rock Bottom?

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The last two weeks were supposed to be a tune-up period for the Bucs against two of the worst teams in the NFL. Instead, they lost 20-18 to a Pittsburgh Steelers team that had lost four games in a row, then got embarrassed 21-3 by a Carolina Panthers team that looked to be in full tank mode after firing their head coach and trading away their star running back.

Tampa Bay came into this season with sky-high expectations, but they currently find themselves unable to beat even the most attractive of opponents. The offense can’t score, the defense can’t make big plays (no takeaways in the last three games), and the kicking game has been their best (only?) weapon. At least there’s nowhere to go but up.

The GOAT vs. The New Era

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This prime-time tilt will feature a showdown between the old guard and the next wave at quarterback, as a pair of NFL MVPs Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson go head-to-head. Brady’s incredible track record over 23 seasons speaks for itself at this point, with seven Super Bowl rings and countless NFL records to his credit.

Jackson is 20 years younger, but he’s already accomplishing things the league has never seen at the game’s most important position. In what could be Brady’s last season, this game gives fans another must-see TV matchup between the best to ever do it, and one of the game’s best who will be taking the torch after the GOAT moves on.

Full Infirmary

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Both teams have tons of big names banged up right now, and the short week gives them even less time to get them back to full strength.

Tampa Bay has already ruled out six players for Thursday night: Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr., cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting, wide receiver Russell Gage, left guard Luke Goedeke, and tight end Cameron Brate. Wide receiver Julio Jones and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are both listed as questionable.

The Ravens have only ruled out one player, but it’s a big one, as they’ll be without star defensive lineman Calais Campbell. They also have eight players listed as questionable, five of whom are key starters, including tight end Mark Edwards, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, wide receiver Rashod Bateman, and cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey.

Pewter Linings

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Despite all that’s going wrong for the Bucs right now, if the season ended today, they’d still host a playoff game in the first round.

That’s because they’re still in first place, thanks to an NFC South that hasn’t been much to write home about so far this year. That means everything the Bucs want to accomplish is still ahead of them, and it might not take much for them to clinch a playoff berth by way of a division title.

Anything over .500 at the end of the year might be enough to win that crown for the second year in a row, and while they would obviously be well short of preseason expectations, the Bucs proved in 2020 that getting hot at the right time of year is all you need to take home a title.

