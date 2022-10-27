Bucs vs. Ravens: Top matchups to watch in Thursday night’s game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have a prime-time audience to see if they can bounce back from two consecutive upset losses on the road, as they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

Here are the top matchups to watch in this Week 8 tilt:

Ravens WR Devin Duvernay vs. Bucs CB Jamel Dean

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bucs cornerback Carlton Davis III is out, and Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is questionable, which could leave this matchup as the most compelling one when the Ravens take to the air.

Duvernay and Dean both have elite speed, but Dean’s size and length might be able to frustrate the smaller Duvernay at the line of scrimmage in press coverage. If he’s given too much room, though, Duvernary’s route-running ability could create problems for Dean.

Bucs LBs Lavonte David & Devin White vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Containing Lamar Jackson is no small task, but in theory, the Bucs have the perfect linebacker tandem to make it happen. David and White have the range and athleticism to keep Jackson from breaking big plays on the ground, but their inconsistency so far this season is cause for concern.

If White in particular continues to miss assignments and bee too aggressive, Jackson will make him pay not just on the ground, but with big plays down the middle off play-action. These linebackers have to stay disciplined if they want any chance of slowing down Jackson.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Yes, Jackson makes the list twice, because even though these two won’t be on the field at the same time until the game is over, it’s still a rare matchup between the GOAT and the New Era at the game’s most important position.

Brady has all the rings and records, but Jackson’s rare skill set has already allowed him to do things the NFL has never seen before. Brady’s experience and track record of excellence speak for themselves, but even 20 years younger, Jackson has some tricks up his sleeve that even a seven-time Super Bowl champ wishes he did.

Story continues

This is a must-see matchup between two of the best to ever play quarterback in the NFL.

Ravens K Justin Tucker vs. Bucs K Ryan Succop

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Another matchup between two guys who won’t actually be on the field at the same time (outside of pregame warmups), but this game could easily come down to the respective right legs of these two men.

Tucker is already a Hall of Famer, and the most automatic kicker in the game today. If he walks out on the field, no matter the distance, everybody watching thinks he’s got a shot.

Succop has been the Bucs’ most dangerous scoring weapon all year long, and while that’s a terrible truth, he’s obviously vital to the team’s success, and has been incredibly reliable so far this season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire