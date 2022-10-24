Bucs vs. Ravens injury report: Big names banged up for Tampa Bay

Take a look at our first injury report of the week 👇 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 24, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their first injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, and there are some big names on both sides of the ball who are banged up.

Wide receiver Mike Evans (ankle), cornerback Carlton Davis III (hip), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) and right guard Shaq Mason (ankle) were among 10 Bucs who were given then “did not participate” tag Monday.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) was listed as a limited participant in Monday’s practice, having missed the last five games.

The Ravens had six players with the “DNP” designation on Monday’s report, including tight end Mark Andrews (knee), offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (quad) and Marlon Humphrey (hamstring).

The short week means less time for injured players to heal up before game time, so it’ll be interesting to see which of these names will be able to make it into the lineup Thursday night.

