Bucs vs. Rams: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams desperate for a win, and for plenty of reasons.

Not only are the Bucs trying to end a three-game losing streak, but they’re also hoping for some revenge against the team that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs.

Here are the top storylines for Tampa Bay heading into this Week 9 matchup:

Stop the Skid

The first half of the 2022 season hasn’t exactly gone to plan for the Bucs, who are currently sitting at 3-5, dropping three straight games and four of their last five. Tampa Bay has another streak they’d like to end Sunday, having never beaten the Rams in three tries during the Tom Brady era.

After back-to-back regular-season losses, the Bucs were bounced from the postseason by the Rams last year. With a win Sunday, Tampa Bay can exorcise their demons against the team that’s given them the most trouble over the last few seasons, and possibly get their season back on track after a rough start.

Making (More) History

At this point, it’s just surprising that there are any milestones left for Brady to achieve, after a legendary career that’s 22 seasons and counting. But the GOAT has an opportunity to add yet another feather to his cap Sunday, as he currently needs just 164 passing yards to become the first player in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in career in both the regular season and playoffs combined.

The next six quarterbacks on that list are all retired (Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Ben Roethlisberger, Philip Rivers, Dan Marino), with Matt Ryan the closest active player with just over 64,000 yards. Once Brady eclipses that mark, it’s hard to imagine another quarterback getting anywhere close anytime soon.

Injury Updates

The Bucs have ruled out four players for Sunday’s game: Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), tight end Cameron Brate (neck), guard Luke Goedeke (foot), and wide receiver Russell Gage (hamstring).

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), along with cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are listed as questionable.

Linebacker Jacob Hummel (hip) is the only Rams player ruled out for Sunday, while center Brian Allen (knee) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) are questionable.

