Bucs vs. Rams, NFL Week 9: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to avoid a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream Sunday’s rematch of last year’s NFC divisional playoff game:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams

WHEN

Sunday, November 6th

4:25 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

WATCH

CBS

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

