Bucs vs. Rams, NFL Week 9: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to avoid a four-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream Sunday’s rematch of last year’s NFC divisional playoff game:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
WHEN
Sunday, November 6th
4:25 p.m. ET
WHERE
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
WATCH
CBS
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
