Bucs vs. Rams: Final score predictions for Week 9
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for revenge Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium for a rematch of last year’s NFC divisional playoff game.
Both of these teams have struggled under high expectations so far this season, with injuries and offseason departures leaving them without key members of last year’s teams on both sides of the ball.
Tampa Bay is riding a three-game losing streak, and have also dropped their last three contests against the Rams.
Something’s got to give in this matchup, but who comes away with the win Sunday?
We asked, and the fans answered:
28-13, Rams.
— SRH (@PapaHooks) November 4, 2022
— Taylor Lentz (@TaylorMLentz) November 4, 2022
Looking for a two score win this week sir. The wake up call should have come a month ago, but this week has a different feel after all the scrutiny of their collective (and individual) effort against the Ravens.
— Vic Francesco (3-5, 2nd NFC South) (@vicfrancesco) November 6, 2022
Breaking the schnide, 31-20 Bucs get going early and hang on
— Andrew (@s0viet_afr0) November 4, 2022
If Brady survives the pass rush (mostly) unharmed, 28-10 Rams.
— Patrick, formerly spooky 🐀 #LockHimUp (@DemoPat) November 4, 2022
24-9 Rams if Kupp plays, 16-13 Rams if he doesn’t.
— CaptainRenault (@renault_captain) November 5, 2022
21-20
— bmd 🐀 (@benjamdham) November 6, 2022
24-20 Bucs win
— Chris Ellington (@Chrispy0515) November 4, 2022
Is a Tom Brady led team really gonna lose 4 straight? I think not.
27-17 good guys 🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️
— – dıʞs – (@its_skip_b) November 5, 2022
Me about 7pm pic.twitter.com/13OLzjyr8q
— Andrew Jordan (@SlytherinIdiot7) November 4, 2022
Bucs never beat the Rams/McVay. 27-24 Rams
— Bruce Winston (@fsu2k13) November 5, 2022
31-27 #GoBucs
— Ed Cafasso (@edcafasso) November 5, 2022
Bucs more than the Rams barely
— Joshua Garner 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇬🇧 🇪🇸✌️ (@chefgarner1) November 4, 2022
30-13 Rams. Rams offense finally gets it going against a putrid run defense and the Rams DL (Aaron Donald) makes it impossible for the Bucs to get anything going on offense. Byron leaves Leverett 1 v 1 with Donald all day with no adjustments.
— Chris (@CynicalBucsFan) November 4, 2022
10-7 bucs
— DB (@derekbrooks_) November 4, 2022
I don't fair-weather well. I say the #Bucs turn it around this week against a team that has owned them.
Tampa Bay 23, LA Rams 13. pic.twitter.com/N1BOzVCff9
— 👽 🏴☠️ Lord JC De La Torre🏴☠️ (@jcdelatorre) November 4, 2022
30-20 bucs
— ryan 🐀 (@ryanaleckhill) November 4, 2022
Shootout, blowout, or low scoring mess.
— CDDoug (@CDLessThanDoug) November 4, 2022
24-17 Bucs
— Pat $tacks (@Pb2paid) November 4, 2022
28-17 good guys win a big one
— MOMMA (@youngdookcomma) November 4, 2022