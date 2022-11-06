Bucs vs. Rams: Final score predictions for Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for revenge Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium for a rematch of last year’s NFC divisional playoff game.

Both of these teams have struggled under high expectations so far this season, with injuries and offseason departures leaving them without key members of last year’s teams on both sides of the ball.

Tampa Bay is riding a three-game losing streak, and have also dropped their last three contests against the Rams.

Something’s got to give in this matchup, but who comes away with the win Sunday?

We asked, and the fans answered:

Looking for a two score win this week sir. The wake up call should have come a month ago, but this week has a different feel after all the scrutiny of their collective (and individual) effort against the Ravens. — Vic Francesco (3-5, 2nd NFC South) (@vicfrancesco) November 6, 2022

Breaking the schnide, 31-20 Bucs get going early and hang on — Andrew (@s0viet_afr0) November 4, 2022

If Brady survives the pass rush (mostly) unharmed, 28-10 Rams. — Patrick, formerly spooky 🐀 #LockHimUp (@DemoPat) November 4, 2022

24-9 Rams if Kupp plays, 16-13 Rams if he doesn’t. — CaptainRenault (@renault_captain) November 5, 2022

24-20 Bucs win — Chris Ellington (@Chrispy0515) November 4, 2022

Is a Tom Brady led team really gonna lose 4 straight? I think not.

27-17 good guys 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ — – dıʞs – (@its_skip_b) November 5, 2022

Me about 7pm pic.twitter.com/13OLzjyr8q — Andrew Jordan (@SlytherinIdiot7) November 4, 2022

Bucs never beat the Rams/McVay. 27-24 Rams — Bruce Winston (@fsu2k13) November 5, 2022

Bucs more than the Rams barely — Joshua Garner 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 🇬🇧 🇪🇸✌️ (@chefgarner1) November 4, 2022

30-13 Rams. Rams offense finally gets it going against a putrid run defense and the Rams DL (Aaron Donald) makes it impossible for the Bucs to get anything going on offense. Byron leaves Leverett 1 v 1 with Donald all day with no adjustments. — Chris (@CynicalBucsFan) November 4, 2022

10-7 bucs — DB (@derekbrooks_) November 4, 2022

I don't fair-weather well. I say the #Bucs turn it around this week against a team that has owned them.

Tampa Bay 23, LA Rams 13. pic.twitter.com/N1BOzVCff9 — 👽 🏴‍☠️ Lord JC De La Torre🏴‍☠️ (@jcdelatorre) November 4, 2022

30-20 bucs — ryan 🐀 (@ryanaleckhill) November 4, 2022

Shootout, blowout, or low scoring mess. — CDDoug (@CDLessThanDoug) November 4, 2022

24-17 Bucs — Pat $tacks (@Pb2paid) November 4, 2022

28-17 good guys win a big one — MOMMA (@youngdookcomma) November 4, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire