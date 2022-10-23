Bucs vs. Panthers: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to renew their NFC South rivalry with the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, as they look to maintain their hold on first place in the division.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s game:

Done CMC

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If the Panthers weren’t already in full tank mode, they certainly are now after trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

While that might make things more challenging for the Bucs down the road (they face the 49ers in Week 14, and could be competing with them for playoff seeding), it should make Sunday’s task an even easier one, as Carolina will be missing their most dynamic offensive weapon.

The Panthers already have the league’s worst record through the first six weeks of the season, and their chances of upsetting the Bucs just got even smaller.

Bouncing Back

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay’s crushing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6 sure felt like rock-bottom for a team that was favored by many to win the NFC this season. The Bucs have struggled all year on offense (thanks in large part to key injuries), while the defense has been inconsistent in recent weeks.

If ever there was a prime opportunity to bounce back and right the ship, the Bucs have one this week against the struggling Panthers. That said, last week’s game felt like a similar opportunity, and the Bucs weren’t able to take advantage. This time, it’s against a division rival, making a victory even more important.

Injury Updates

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The Bucs have ruled out five players for Sunday’s game: Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), cornerback Carlton Davis III, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck).

Safety Mike Edwards is “on track” to return Sunday after missing last week’s game with an elbow injury.

The Panthers have eight players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, while quarterback Baker Mayfield (ankle) and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (neck/concussion protocol) are both listed as doubtful. PJ Walker is expected to start at quarterback again this week for the Panthers.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire