Bucs vs. Panthers: Top matchups to watch in Week 7

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back on the road Sunday, heading to Carolina for a date with the division-rival Panthers.

While the Bucs are hoping to bounce back from a crushing road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Panthers appear to be setting their sights on 2023 after firing head coach Matt Rhule and trading star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Here are the top matchups to watch in Sunday’s game:

Panthers DL Derrick Brown vs. Bucs G Luke Goedeke & C Robert Hainsey

Much of Tampa Bay’s offensive struggle can be attributed to their lack of experience at both left guard at center.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen is still out indefinitely with a knee injury, and Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet surprisingly retired in the offseason, leaving the Bucs with a pair of blockers in their place who had never started an NFL game coming into this year.

Brown is one of the league’s better interior defenders, and could feast on the Tampa Bay backfield if Hainsey and Goedeke don’t improve their play in a big way.

Panthers WR D.J. Moore vs. Bucs CB Jamel Dean

Moore is the last star remaining on this offense after McCaffrey’s departure, so it won’t be surprising if Walker tries to feed him early and often, especially with quick passes that will allow him to take advantage of his explosiveness after the catch.

With both Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting out due to injury, Dean will be Tampa Bay’s top cover man in this one, so he should spend plenty of time following Moore around. Dean’s combination of size, length and speed should help him frustrate Moore at the line of scrimmage, and win contested-catch situations.

Bucs WR Mike Evans vs. Panthers CB Jaycee Horn

The Panthers loved Horn so much in the 2021 NFL draft that they passed the top quarterbacks available to make sure they got him with their top-10 selection. He missed most of his rookie season, but when healthy, Horn has looked every bit the part of a potential shutdown corner.

He’ll face a tall task Sunday (literally and figuratively) in Evans, a future Hall of Famer who should be heavily involved in the game plan this week after seeing just four targets in Week 6.

Panthers DE Brian Burns vs. Bucs OTs Donovan Smith & Tristan Wirfs

When the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, Burns was likely the name at the top of every other team’s list in terms of gauging Carolina’s willingness to start a fire sale.

Parting with Burns seems unlikely, as elite pass rushers with his explosiveness and bend are extremely hard to find.

Tampa Bay has one of the better offensive tackle pairings in the NFL with the All-Pro Wirfs and the durable Smith, but they’ll both be tested all game long by Burns’ length and athleticism.

