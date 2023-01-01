Bucs vs. Panthers, NFL Week 17: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to clinch back-to-back NFC South titles and a third straight trip to the playoffs Sunday in their regular-season home finale against the Carolina Panthers.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this NFC South showdown:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
WHEN
Sunday, January 1st
1 p.m. ET
WHERE
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
WATCH
Fox
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
