Bucs vs. Panthers, NFL Week 17: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to clinch back-to-back NFC South titles and a third straight trip to the playoffs Sunday in their regular-season home finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this NFC South showdown:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

WHEN

Sunday, January 1st

1 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

WATCH

Fox

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

Bucs know their playoffs start Sunday vs. Panthers

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire