Bucs vs. Falcons, Week 18 NFL preview: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrap up their regular-season slate Sunday afternoon with a road trip to face the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into this Week 18 showdown between NFC South rivals:

How to Watch

How to watch, listen and stream Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/aswLKPkKrZ — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 8, 2023

Injury Report

Check out the final injury report for Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/67dHYcuw9S — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 6, 2023

Top Storylines

Check out the top storylines for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/2fVNLwhbK9 — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 8, 2023

Predictions

Who wins Sunday’s NFC South showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons? https://t.co/Rfq2y6VUp4 — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 8, 2023

Podcast

Check out this week’s episode of the Bucs Wire podcast! https://t.co/HEcAX5uTAi — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 5, 2023

Uniforms

See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are wearing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons https://t.co/Jk00pPNnU7 — The Bucs Wire (@TheBucsWire) January 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire