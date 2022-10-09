Bucs vs. Falcons: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 5

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to renew an NFC South rivalry Sunday when they welcome the Atlanta Falcons to Raymond James Stadium for Week 5.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s game:

Remember Me?

Before playing last season with the Tennessee Titans, Bucs wide receiver Julio Jones spent a decade terrorizing the Bucs (and the rest of the NFC South) as a member of the Falcons.

After signing a one-year deal with Tampa Bay at the beginning of this year’s training camp, Jones will now get to face his former team for the first time this week.

It’s sure to be a strange feeling for Jones and Falcons fans, while Bucs supporters will be relieved that he’s on their side this time around.

Stop the Slide

Tampa Bay got off to a solid start this season with back-to-back road wins, but now they’re riding a two-game losing streak, with both defeats coming in front of their home crowd.

Both the Bucs and Falcons are 2-2 heading into this game, so the winner gets an early look at first place in the division.

While the Falcons are sure to be confident after their surprising start to the season, the Bucs will be motivated to bounce back from consecutive home losses, and finally give their fans something to cheer about in their own building.

Injury Updates

Three players have been ruled out for the Bucs: Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, defensive back Logan Ryan and tight end Cameron Brate.

A pair of Tampa Bay wide receivers were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, as well (Julio Jones, Breshad Perriman), and Russell Gage was a late add with the same designation on Saturday.

The Falcons will be without star tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed practice all week with a hamstring injury, while Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday with multiple injuries, but practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday, and there won’t be any doubt about his availability for Sunday’s game.

