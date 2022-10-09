Bucs vs. Falcons, NFL Week 5 preview: Everything you need to know

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at home for the third week in a row, but looking for their first win of the season in front of their own fans, as they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5.

Here’s everything you need to know heading into Sunday’s NFC South battle:

How to Watch

Injury Report

Matchups to Watch

Top Storylines

Predictions

Uniforms

Podcast

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories