Bucs vs. Falcons, NFL Week 18: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers close out their regular-season slate with a road trip to face the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this NFC South showdown:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
WHEN
Sunday, January 8th
1 p.m. ET
WHERE
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
WATCH
Fox
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
