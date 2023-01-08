Bucs vs. Falcons, NFL Week 18: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers close out their regular-season slate with a road trip to face the division-rival Atlanta Falcons in Week 18.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this NFC South showdown:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

WHEN

Sunday, January 8th

1 p.m. ET

WHERE

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

WATCH

Fox

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

