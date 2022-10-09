Bucs vs. Falcons, NFL Week 5: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this Week 5 battle between NFC South rivals:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons
WHEN
Sunday, October 9th
1 p.m. ET
WHERE
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
WATCH
Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
