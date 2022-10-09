Bucs vs. Falcons, NFL Week 5: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak Sunday when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this Week 5 battle between NFC South rivals:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Atlanta Falcons

WHEN

Sunday, October 9th

1 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

WATCH

Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

List

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land heading into Week 5?

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire