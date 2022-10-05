Bucs vs. Falcons injury report: Tom Brady, 3 others miss practice Wednesday

We've listed four Bucs as non-participants at practice today. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 5, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have released their initial injury reports for Sunday’s game, and there’s big news on both sides.

For the Bucs, quarterback Tom Brady missed Wednesday’s practice with multiple injuries to his right (throwing) shoulder and one of the fingers on that hand.

He was one of four Bucs who didn’t practice, joining defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), safety Logan Ryan (foot), and tight end Cameron Brate (concussion).

On the Falcons side of things, tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) also missed Wednesday’s practice. Atlanta already placed running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve earlier this week, so not having Pitts would leave the Falcons without two of their best playmakers on offense.

