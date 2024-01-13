Bucs vs. Eagles: Three keys to victory in Wild Card weekend

The Buccaneers and Eagles enter their wild card matchup on Monday with a little bit of recent history to settle. Tampa Bay all but crushed Philadelphia in almost the exact same circumstances in 2021, where the NFC South champions bested a rising but still green Jalen Hurts in the wild card. The Eagles got a bit of revenge in Week 3 earlier this year, running roughshod over the Bucs in an 11-25 blowout.

Circumstances have changed since the first month of the season. The Bucs offense has shown signs of potency while the Eagles barely looked like a playoff team over the last several weeks. It is unlikely Philadelphia can rely on their Week 3 gameplan if they want to advance past the Bucs in the playoffs.

Here are the Bucs’ three keys to victory over the Eagles in their Wild Card game on Monday:

Force Jalen Hurts to carry the team

The last two meetings between the Bucs and the Eagles could not be more disparate in results or in who controlled the game. There has been one constant in both games: Hurts was under center and he struggled against the Buccaneers defense.

Hurts’ first game against the Bucs in the 2021 playoffs was a complete disaster. He completed just 53.9% of his passes with a -7.5 CPOE and 37.5% success rate, throwing one touchdown and two interceptions while taking two sacks and averaging just 4.9 yards on eight rushes. The Bucs crushed the Eagles 15-31 as Philadelphia had no answers on either side of the ball.

Their matchup this year saw the dynamic flipped, where the Bucs were trampled by the Eagles’ run game and scored just 11 points to Philadelphia’s 25. However, Jalen Hurts, while improved, still struggled. He completed 64.1% of his passes with a 1.7 CPOE and 52% success rate, again throwing one touchdown to two interceptions.

The main difference between the two games for the Bucs offense was the Eagles’ run game, which gained just 95 yards in their first matchup versus 201 this year. Stopping the Eagles rush attack would force the ball into Hurts’ hands, which are not the surest when facing red and pewter.

Challenge the middle of the field

Since Week 11, the Eagles’ defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, allowing 0.122 EPA per play and a 46.4% success rate. Much of their struggles stem from the spine of the defense: the linebackers, safeties and nickel cornerback Bradley Roby.

Safeties Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard have struggled with tackles, collectively missing nine since Week 11. Roby has missed half of all his run tackle attempts and another four against the pass while allowing 73.7% of targets to be completed and forcing no incompletions per PFF.

Philadelphia’s linebackers have long been a weakness of the defense, and little has changed this year. Since Week 11, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham have allowed passer ratings of 128.1 and 119.3 when targeted and together missed seven tackles while in pass coverage.

The Eagles’ weakness over the middle poses the perfect matchup for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs. Per PFF, Mayfield has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1967 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions when throwing inside the numbers, easily his most productive area of the field. It is potentially a nightmare matchup for an Eagles defense that has shown no signs that it can slow down any offense since Week 11.

Pick on James Bradberry

The Eagles’ defense as a whole has been on a downward slide the past couple of months, and one of the key weak links has been cornerback James Bradberry. This season, quarterbacks targeting Bradberry have earned a 108.6 passer rating, among the worst of any starting cornerback in the NFL per PFF.

Bradberry has struggled against both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at different points in his career. In 2020, Evans averaged 14 yards per catch and caught three first downs and a touchdown when facing Bradberry. In 2019, Godwin also caught three first downs and a touchdown while averaging 21.9 yards per reception against Bradberry.

While Evans has surged this season despite turning 30, Bradberry appears to be succumbing to his age. Having him defend either Evans or Godwin should make him an early read in Mayfield’s progression on any pass call this Monday.

