Bucs vs. Cowboys, NFL Wild-Card Playoff: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to begin another Super Bowl run on Monday night, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of this year’s NFL playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this postseason rematch from Week 1 of the regular season:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

WHEN

Monday, January 16th

8:15 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

WATCH

ESPN

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire