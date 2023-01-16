Bucs vs. Cowboys, NFL Wild-Card Playoff: How to watch, listen, and stream online

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to begin another Super Bowl run on Monday night, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of this year’s NFL playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this postseason rematch from Week 1 of the regular season:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys

WHEN

Monday, January 16th

8:15 p.m. ET

WHERE

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

WATCH

ESPN

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

List

Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Nobody ruled out for Tampa Bay

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

Recommended Stories