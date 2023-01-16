Bucs vs. Cowboys, NFL Wild-Card Playoff: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope to begin another Super Bowl run on Monday night, when they host the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of this year’s NFL playoffs.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream this postseason rematch from Week 1 of the regular season:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
WHEN
Monday, January 16th
8:15 p.m. ET
WHERE
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
WATCH
ESPN
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
