Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation.

Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:

Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Did not participate (knee)

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum

Did not participate (hamstring)

Bucs WR Russell Gage

Limited participation (hamstring)

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Limited participation (ankle)

Bucs S Logan Ryan

Limited participation (hamstring)

Bucs S Mike Edwards

Limited participation (illness)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Limited participation (knee)

Bucs RB Giovani Bernard

Limited participation (ankle)

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

Limited participation (hamstring)

Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs

Full participation (abdomen)

WR Julio Jones

Full participation (not injury-related)

