Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys have updated their injury reports for Sunday night’s regular-season opener, and there are some big names among the changes in practice participation.
Here’s the latest report from both teams following Thursday’s practices:
Bucs WR Chris Godwin
Bucs WR Chris Godwin
Did not participate (knee)
Bucs CB Zyon McCollum
Bucs CB Zyon McCollum
Did not participate (hamstring)
Bucs WR Russell Gage
Bucs WR Russell Gage
Limited participation (hamstring)
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Limited participation (ankle)
Bucs S Logan Ryan
Bucs S Logan Ryan
Limited participation (hamstring)
Bucs S Mike Edwards
Bucs S Mike Edwards
Limited participation (illness)
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup
Limited participation (knee)
Bucs RB Giovani Bernard
Bucs RB Giovani Bernard
Limited participation (ankle)
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis
Limited participation (hamstring)
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs
Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs
Full participation (abdomen)
WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones
Full participation (not injury-related)