Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday’s practices
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2022 regular-season slate Sunday night in front of a national audience.
Here’s how the injury report looks for both teams following Wednesday’s practices:
Bucs WR Julio Jones
Did not participate (not injury-related)
Bucs CB Zyon McCollum
Did not participate (hamstring)
Cowboys WR Michael Gallup
Limited participation (knee)
Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs
Limited participation (abdomen)
Bucs WR Russell Gage
Limited participation (hamstring)
Bucs S Logan Ryan
Limited participation (hamstring)
Bucs RB Giovani Bernard
Limited participation (ankle)
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis
Limited participation (hamstring)
Bucs WR Chris Godwin
Full participation (knee)