Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Latest updates after Wednesday’s practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off their 2022 regular-season slate Sunday night in front of a national audience.

Here’s how the injury report looks for both teams following Wednesday’s practices:

Bucs WR Julio Jones

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Did not participate (not injury-related)

Bucs CB Zyon McCollum

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Did not participate (hamstring)

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Limited participation (knee)

Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Limited participation (abdomen)

Bucs WR Russell Gage

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Limited participation (hamstring)

Bucs S Logan Ryan

Syndication: The Tennessean

Limited participation (hamstring)

Bucs RB Giovani Bernard

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Limited participation (ankle)

Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Limited participation (hamstring)

Bucs WR Chris Godwin

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Full participation (knee)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire