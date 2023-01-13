Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most.

After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.

Here’s the initial injury report, based on participation in Thursday’s practice:

TE Kyle Rudolph

Did not participate (knee)

C Robert Hainsey

Limited participation (hamstring)

OL Nick Leverett

Limited participation (knee/shoulder)

OL John Molchon

Limited participation (ankle)

S Logan Ryan

Limited participation (knee)

DL Vita Vea

Limited participation (calf)

CB Carlton Davis III

Full participation (shoulder)

S Mike Edwards

Full participation (hip)

WR Mike Evans

Full participation (illness)

WR Julio Jones

Full participation (knee)

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

Full participation (shoulder)

OLB Carl Nassib

Full participation (pectoral)

S Keanu Neal

Full participation (hip)

OT Donovan Smith

Full participation (foot)

