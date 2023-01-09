Bucs vs. Cowboys: Day, time set for wild-card playoff game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs, and now we know exactly when.

Tom Brady’s Bucs and Dak Prescott’s Cowboys will cap off the NFL’s Super Wild-Card Weekend with a Monday night matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.

This will be a rematch of Tampa Bay’s Week 1 matchup from each of the last two seasons, both of which were won by the Bucs.

The Bucs are the No. 4 seed despite a losing record, thanks to winning the NFC South for the second year in a row. They’ll get the home game, while the 12-5 Cowboys are the visitors after narrowly losing the NFC East to the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

