Bucs vs. Colts, NFL preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to close out their 2022 NFL preseason slate with a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream Saturday night’s game:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts

WHEN

Saturday, August 27th

7:30 p.m. ET

WHERE

Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, IN

WATCH

WFLA (local)

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

