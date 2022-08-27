Bucs vs. Colts, NFL preseason Week 3: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to close out their 2022 NFL preseason slate with a road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream Saturday night’s game:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts
WHEN
Saturday, August 27th
7:30 p.m. ET
WHERE
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN
WATCH
WFLA (local)
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
