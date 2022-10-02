Bucs vs. Chiefs: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set for a Super Bowl LV rematch Sunday night, as they’ll host the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time since beating them for the Lombardi Trophy two years ago.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday night’s game:

Storm Prep

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on southwest Florida, the Bucs relocated their football operations to the Miami Dolphins’ facilities this week, bringing along the families of their players, coaches and staff (pets included).

Contingency plans were in place to move the game itself to US Bank Stadium in Minnesota if necessary, but league and city officials determined after the storm had passed that the game could still be safely held in Tampa.

As residents throughout the state begin relief efforts in the aftermath of the storm, the Bucs are hoping to provide fans with something to cheer about Sunday night.

Repeat or Revenge?

The last time these two teams met, it was in the same stadium, but with much higher stakes.

Just as they did in their first Super Bowl win, the Bucs rode a dominant performance from their defense to a 31-9 victory over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, holding Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive offense without a touchdown.

Mahomes won’t have his best big-play threat this time around (Tyreek Hill), but he’ll be motivated to avenge that crushing loss, while the Bucs will be hoping their still-dominant defense can once again make life miserable for Kansas City’s superstar quarterback.

Injury Updates

Tampa Bay’s struggling offense should get a huge boost Sunday night, with the return of some key players.

Mike Evans is back from his one-game suspension, and he should be joined by fellow pass-catchers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, who have missed the last two games due to injury. Left tackle Donovan Smith is also expected back after missing the last two weeks.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is the only member of the active roster who has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, while wide receiver Breshad Perriman is listed as doubtful.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, the only player who scored for the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

