Bucs vs. Chiefs: Top matchups to watch in Week 4

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are set for a rematch of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night, in front of a prime-time audience.

Here are the top matchups for Bucs fans to watch in this Week 4 tilt:

Bucs' pass rush vs. Chiefs' offensive line

In that Super Bowl blowout two years ago, the primary factor was Tampa Bay’s relentless pass rush, which took advantage of a depleted, makeshift offensive line.

Mahomes spent most of the game running for his life, preventing him from connecting with his playmakers for big gains down the field.

Earlier this week, Bucs outside linebacker Shaq Barrett (who should have been the MVP of that game) told the media that he feels like his unit should dominate this matchup, too, citing plenty of favorable matchups in the trenches.

Bucs’ interior offensive line vs. Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Quarterbacks hate interior pressure, and few defenders provide it more frequently than Jones, who is one of the league’s most dominant inside rushers.

Tampa Bay has three new faces protecting Tom Brady inside: Rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke at left guard, second-year center Robert Hainsey, and veteran trade acquisition Shaq Barrett at right guard.

That group has done a solid job keeping Brady clean so far this year, but this will be their tallest task yet.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Just like last week’s matchup between Brady and Aaron Rodgers, this showdown between elite quarterbacks will be the main event, even though they won’t be on the field at the same time.

While Mahomes steals the headlines with his elite arm strength and playmaking ability, Brady’s consistent ability to play the game’s most important position at such a high level, despite being 45 years old, is something the league isn’t likely to ever see again.

These are the matchups you tell your grandkids about.

