Bucs vs. Cardinals injury report: Good news, bad news for Tampa Bay

Week 16 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (12/23/22): https://t.co/m08Sjojcyh pic.twitter.com/HBPS3gjVWU — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 23, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Week 16, and it’s a roller-coaster list.

Bad news first? Five Bucs have already been ruled out for Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, including cornerback Jamel Dean, left tackle Donovan Smith, and defensive lineman Vita Vea.

On the plus side, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs appears headed for a return after missing multiple games, and Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield is a game-time decision, leaving some hope that he might be able to return, as well. Both are among the six Bucs who are listed as questionable.

With both Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy out with injuries, third-stringer Trace McSorley will start at quarterback for the Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire