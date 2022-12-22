Bucs vs. Cardinals injury report: Big names miss practice for Tampa Bay

Week 16 Injury Report – Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals (12/21/22): https://t.co/ykv7v5h1xY pic.twitter.com/4y4ZUyD6pS — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) December 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their initial injury report for Sunday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, and it’s loaded with big names on both sides of the ball.

Multiple starters missed practice Wednesday for the Bucs, including safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left tackle Donovan Smith, defensive lineman Vita Vea, and cornerback Jamel Dean.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media Wednesday that Dean won’t be able to return in time for Sunday night’s game.

All-Pro offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was limited in Wednesday’s practice, and appears to be trending in the right direction as he works his way back from an ankle injury.

