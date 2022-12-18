Bucs vs. Bengals, NFL Week 15: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to bounce back from last week’s blowout loss, but they’ll face another tough task as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town in Week 15.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream Sunday’s game:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
WHEN
Sunday, December 18th
4:25 p.m. ET
WHERE
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
WATCH
CBS
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
List
Bucs vs. Bengals injury report: Key starters out for both teams