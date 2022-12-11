Bucs vs. 49ers: Top storylines for Tampa Bay in Week 14

After another wild comeback win last week over the New Orleans Saints, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking to remain above .500 when they take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road Sunday.

Here are the top storylines for the Bucs heading into Sunday’s game:

GOAT Homecoming

Growing up in the other Bay Area, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was a die-hard 49ers fan, frequently attending games with his family.

“It was just a great time. There were so many great players, it was a great era of football and I loved the 49ers,” Brady said Thursday, recounting the days of Joe Montana, Steve Young and Jerry Rice. Sunday, Brady returns to San Francisco to play for just the second time in his legendary 23-year career.

“I loved them through college, and then when they skipped over me six times, I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down,” Brady continued, referencing his draft-day fall to the sixth round in 2000. As if he ever needed any extra motivation, this is one Brady will want badly.

Offensive Offense

Last year, the Bucs averaged just over 30 points per game, ranking second in the NFL as they won a franchise-record 13 games in the regular season. So far this year, the Bucs are averaging just 18 points per game, the sixth-worst mark in the league. They’ve scored more than 22 points just one in 12 games, and that was in a 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 4.

Even in their two dramatic comeback wins against the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints, those late heroics were necessary because the Bucs spent most of the game unable to move the ball or score any points. Despite the presence of Brady and a long list of talented playmakers, this unit continues to struggle, and facing a stingy 49ers defense this week won’t make things any easier.

Playoff Picture

At 6-6, the Bucs are still in first place in the NFC South, with a 1.5-game lead after Monday night’s epic comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. They’re currently the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff race, one spot behind the 8-4 49ers, who lead the NFC West for the time being.

Thanks to the sad state of their division, it’s plausible that Tampa Bay could lose their next three games, this one included, and still win the division by beating the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons to close out the regular season.

The 49ers are still trying to fight off the Seattle Seahawks for their division crown, so this game carries plenty of weight for both teams as they jockey for postseason position.

Injury Updates

Both teams have some big names on the injury report this week, and many of them are still up in the air as it relates to their status for Sunday’s game.

For the Bucs, All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee), Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), and safety Mike Edwards (hamstring) are all listed as doubtful, while running back Leonard Fournette (foot), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) are all questionable.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) is unsurprisingly among the three players already ruled out for the 49ers, while star pass rusher Nick Bosa (hamstring) is questionable.

