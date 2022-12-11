Bucs vs. 49ers, NFL Week 14: How to watch, listen, and stream online

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to carry the momentum of last week’s dramatic comeback win over to this week’s road trip, as they head out west to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the Bucs’ Week 14 matchup:

WHAT

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers

WHEN

Sunday, December 11th

4:25 p.m. ET

WHERE

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

WATCH

Fox

NFL+

FuboTV (try it for free).

LISTEN

WXTB 97.9 FM (local)

Sirius/XM Channel 88

