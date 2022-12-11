Bucs vs. 49ers, NFL Week 14: How to watch, listen, and stream online
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to carry the momentum of last week’s dramatic comeback win over to this week’s road trip, as they head out west to face the San Francisco 49ers.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen, and stream the Bucs’ Week 14 matchup:
WHAT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. San Francisco 49ers
WHEN
Sunday, December 11th
4:25 p.m. ET
WHERE
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
WATCH
Fox
LISTEN
WXTB 97.9 FM (local)
Sirius/XM Channel 88
